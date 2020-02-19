Samsung Galaxy A71 5G gets benchmarked

We have been hearing rumors about the Samsung Galaxy A71 5G for some time now and the device has now appeared in some benchmarks.

The 5G version of the Galaxy A71 is listed on Geekbench and it has slightly different specifications to the 4G LTE model.

Samsung Exynos 980 mobile processor and it will also come with 8GB of RAM. The 4G version of the handset uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 processor.

The handset is also listed with Android 10 and the Geekbench listing for the device ha the model number SM-A7160.

As yet there are no details on when Samsung is planning to launch this 5G version of their Galaxy A71, the standard version of the handset is due to launch in India next week.

Source Geekbench, MySmartprice

