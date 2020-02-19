Samsung Galaxy A71 lands in India next week

The Samsung Galaxy A71 launched back in December and now the handset is heading to India next week, it will be available from the 24th of February.

The handset will retail for RS 29,999 which is about $420 at the current exchange rate and it will be available in choice of three colors, silver, black and blue.

As a reminder the Samsung Galaxy A71 comes with a Snapdragon 730 processor and 8GB of RAM, it also comes with 128GB of included storage.

The device features a 4500 mAh battery and comes with a 25W fast charger, it comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The Galaxy A71 is equipped with a 32 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the handset there is a quad camera setup. The four cameras include a 64 megapixel primary camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 5 megapixel macro camera and a 5 megapixel depth camera.

Source Sammobile

