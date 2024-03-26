Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Gets Reviewed (Video)

If you’re in the market for a smartphone that bridges the gap between affordability and high-end performance, the Samsung Galaxy A55 5G might just be the device you’ve been waiting for. A recent video review by Tech Spurt dives deep into the A55 5G’s offerings, shedding light on why this mid-range smartphone could be considered a more wallet-friendly alternative to the Galaxy S series. Let’s unpack what makes the Galaxy A55 5G a contender in the tech arena.

Price Point and Storage Flexibility

First off, the A55 5G comes with an appealing price tag that won’t break the bank. In the UK, it’s priced at £449 for the 128GB model and £499 for the 256GB variant. This pricing strategy significantly undercuts the Galaxy S series, making the A55 an attractive option for those looking for quality without the hefty cost. Moreover, Samsung sweetens the deal with trade-in opportunities and cashback offers, enhancing its value proposition.

Design and Durability

In terms of design, the Galaxy A55 5G sees a notable upgrade over its predecessor, the A54. With metal edges and Gorilla Glass Victus protection, it exudes a more premium vibe. However, it’s worth mentioning that its flat edges might not be everyone’s cup of tea in terms of comfort. Color options include Navy, Lemon, Lilac, and Ice Blue, offering a range of choices to suit different tastes.

Screen Specifications

When it comes to the display, the A55 doesn’t skimp on quality. Boasting a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED screen with full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support, it promises an immersive viewing experience, whether you’re binge-watching your favorite shows or engaging in mobile gaming.

Performance Metrics

Under the hood, the A55 is powered by the Exynos 1480 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM. This setup delivers respectable performance for a mid-range phone, adeptly handling games like Genshin Impact at medium settings. However, users might notice heating and battery depletion during prolonged gaming sessions, something to keep in mind.

Battery Life

Speaking of battery, the A55 comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery, ensuring a day’s worth of usage on a single charge under normal conditions. Despite its larger size, the battery capacity remains unchanged, and while it supports 25W fast charging, wireless charging is off the table.

Camera Capabilities

The camera setup is one of the A55’s highlights, featuring a 50MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 5MP macro lens. It builds on the A54’s capabilities with faster shot speeds and enhanced low-light performance. Video recording is impressive too, with 4K at 30fps, backed by commendable stabilization and audio quality.

Software and Extras

Running on Android 14 with One UI 6.1, the A55 5G packs a punch with features like Knox security and Digital Wellbeing, alongside microSD card expansion support. While it lacks some of the AI and Samsung Dex features found in the S series, it still stands as a solid choice for those looking for a dependable, feature-rich Samsung phone without the flagship price.

The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G emerges as a strong mid-range option in 2024, with its premium design, commendable performance, and reliable camera making it a balanced choice for Samsung enthusiasts. It represents a thoughtful compromise for users seeking the Samsung experience at a more accessible price point.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt



