Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G gets unboxed (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G smartphone launched in the UK recently and now we get to find out more details about this budget smartphone.

The unboxing video below from Tech Spurt gives us a look at the new Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and some of its features, lets find out more details about it.

As a reminder the new Galaxy A52s 5G comes with a Snapdragon 778G mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM, plus a choice of either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

If you need some additional storage then the device comes with a microSD card slot which can take up to a 1TB card. The device also comes with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset features a range of camera that include a front facing 32 megapixel camera which is designed taking Selfies and making video calls.

On the back of the handset there is a a 64 megapixel camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 5 megapixel cameras. It also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and 25W fast charging. The handset is available to buy in the UK for for £409, only the 6GB of RAM model is available at the moment.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

