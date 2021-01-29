Samsung Galaxy A52 5G press photo leaked

It looks like we have an official press photo of the new Samsung Galaxy A52 5G smartphone, the device was posted on Voice by Evan Blass.

The handset recently received its Bluetooth certification so it should be launching some time soon, we have already heard a number of rumors about the device.

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will come with a 6.5 inch display with a FHD+ resolution and it will come with four rear cameras including a 48 megapixel main camera.

The handset is also rumored to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor,there are no details on how much RAM or storage it will come with.

Source Voice

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals