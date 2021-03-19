Samsung Galaxy A52 5G gets unboxed (Video)

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G was made official this week and now we get to have a look at the device in an unboxing video from Tech Spurt.

The handset comes with a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it features a 120Hz refresh rate.

The device comes with an octa core processor and there is a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of included storage.

On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies, on the back there is a 64 megapixel main camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide camera, 5 megapixel macro and 5 megapixel deoth camera.

The handset comes in a choice of Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, and Awesome White colors and it has a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging.

Source Tech Spurt

