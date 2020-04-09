Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Samsung Galaxy A41 launching in May for €299

By

Samsung Galaxy A41

The Samsung Galaxy A41 was made official in Japan last month and now the handset is launching in Europe and it will go on sale in May for €299.

The new Galaxy A41 will be launching in Germany and other European countries from next month and it comes with a MediaTek MT6768 mobile processor and 4GB of RAM.

The handset is equipped with 64GB of storage and it also comes with a 6.1 inch Full HD+ display, plus a 3500 mAh battery and Android 10, the device comes with a range of cameras.

On the front of the handset there is a 25 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies, on the back of the device there is a triple camera setup. The three rear cameras include a 8 megapixel camera, an 8 megapixel camera and a 5 megapixel camera. As yet there are no details on when it will launch in the UK.

Source Sammobile

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals