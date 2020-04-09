Samsung Galaxy A41 launching in May for €299

The Samsung Galaxy A41 was made official in Japan last month and now the handset is launching in Europe and it will go on sale in May for €299.

The new Galaxy A41 will be launching in Germany and other European countries from next month and it comes with a MediaTek MT6768 mobile processor and 4GB of RAM.

The handset is equipped with 64GB of storage and it also comes with a 6.1 inch Full HD+ display, plus a 3500 mAh battery and Android 10, the device comes with a range of cameras.

On the front of the handset there is a 25 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies, on the back of the device there is a triple camera setup. The three rear cameras include a 8 megapixel camera, an 8 megapixel camera and a 5 megapixel camera. As yet there are no details on when it will launch in the UK.

Source Sammobile

