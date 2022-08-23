Samsung Galaxy A23 5G launches 16th September

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G smartphone appeared earlier this month, the handset was listed on Samsung’s website along with some specifications, but Samsung had not officially revealed when it will launch.

Now Samsung has confirmed that the new Galaxy A23 5G will go on sale in Taiwan on the 16th of September and there will be two models available.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.6-inch Infinity V display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution, it also comes with a Snapdragon 695 processor and it will be available with two memory and storage options.

The RAM and storage options are 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, the handset also comes with a range of cameras with four on the back and a single camera on the front.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the rear of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G will come in a choice of four colors, white, black, blue, and orange and the 4GB of RAM and 64GB model will cost NT $6,990 which is about $232. The 6GB of RAM and 128GB model will retail for NT $7,990 which is about $265.

