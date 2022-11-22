Samsung Galaxy A23 5G launched in Japan

Samsung has launched a new smartphone in Japan, the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and the handset comes with different specifications to the existing model.

The Japanese version of the Galaxy A23 5G includes a 5.8-inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution and the handset is powered by a MediaTek Deimensity 700 mobile processor,

The device also comes with 4GB of RAM and it features 64GB of storage, if you need some extra storage there is also a microSD card slot.

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G smartphone also comes with a 4000 mAh battery and it features 15W fast charging. The handset comes with a head[hone jack, a Nano SIM card slot, and NFC.

The device also comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and a single camera on the rear.

On the front of the handset, there is a 5-megapixel camera for taking Selfies and for making video calls, on the back of the device there is a 50-megapixel camera for photos and videos.

This new version of the Galaxy A23 5G will only be available in Japan and the handset will retail from JPY 32,800. The device will come in a choice of three colors, black, red, or white.

