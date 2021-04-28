Samsung Galaxy A22 5G gets WiFi certification

It looks like the new Samsung Galaxy A22 5G should be launching soon as the handset has recently received WiFi certification from the WiFi Alliance.

The device was recently spotted at the WiFi Alliance with the model number SM-A226B/DSN, there will apparently be both Dual SIM and Single SIM version of the device.

The handset will apparently be a mid range device and it will come with a Dimensity 700 mobile processor and will have a number of RAM and storage options.

Samsung are expected to launch their new Galaxy A22 smartphone some time in June, as soon as we get some more information about the device, we will let you guys know.

Source Myfixguide

