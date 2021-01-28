Samsung Galaxy A02 smartphone unveiled

Samsung has added another new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A02.

The Samsung Galaxy A02 is launching in Thailand and the handset will retail for THB 2,999 which is about $100 at the current exchange rate.

The Galaxy A02 comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display that features a HD+ resolution and it comes with a MediaTek MT6739W mobile processor and 3GB of RAM.

The handset also comes with 32GB of included storage and it features a microSD card slot for extra storage.

On the front of the device there is a 5 megapixel camera for Selfies and on the back there is a 13 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

Source GSM Arena

