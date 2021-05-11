Samsung Exynos 2200 processor headed to laptops as well as smartphones

The new Samsung Exynos 2200 is headed to Samsung’s new smartphones and now it would appear that Samsung also has plans to use the processor in its future laptops.

The news comes in a report from the Korea Economic Daily which has revealed that Samsung has plans to use this processor in laptops later this year.

The processor has yet to be made official, it is coming sometime later in the year and it will apparently feature an AMD Radeon GPU for low power devices.

This new mobile processor will apparently be a 5nm processor and it is designed to delivery impressive performance with battery efficiency.

As yet we do not have any details on what smartphones will be the first to use this new processor, as soon as we get some more information, we will let you guys know.

Source Sammobile

