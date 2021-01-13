Samsung Exynos 2100 processor gets official

Samsung has announced its new flagship mobile processor, the Samsung Exynos 2100, this is the processor that Samsung will use in their new Galaxy S21 range of smartphones in some countries.

The Samsung Exynos 2100 is an octa core processor and it comes with support for 5G and 4K and 8K video and more.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Our Exynos team has been committed to creating premium mobile computing experiences by bringing innovations to processors that are at the heart of today’s smart devices,” said Inyup Kang, President of System LSI Business at Samsung Electronics. “Today we are delighted to introduce the Exynos 2100, our most advanced mobile processor yet. Armed with powerful processing technologies and an advanced 5G modem on a power-efficient 5nm process node, Exynos 2100 will set a new standard for tomorrow’s flagship mobile devices.”

“At Samsung Electronics, we are dedicated to providing innovative technologies and services with our flagship devices to deliver the ultimate mobile experience to our customers,” said Kyeongjun Kim, Executive Vice President and head of Mobile R&D Office at Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics. “With powerful processing, fast 5G connectivity, and intelligent AI-acceleration, the Exynos 2100 offers the utmost performance that meets the stringent quality standards and requirements for our next generation smartphone.”

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Exynos 2100 processor over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals