Samsung Electronics’ DS Division receives ISO Certification

Samsung has announced that its Electronics’ DS Division has received ISO Certification, and the division has received the ISO 22301 Certification.

The ISO 22301 Certification was awarded to Samsung by the British Standards Institution (BSI), you can see more information below.

“We will continue to enhance our business resilience and maintain a robust business continuity management system to handle not only conventional crises but also newly emerging issues such as global supply chain disturbance,” said Taeyang Yoon, Executive Vice President and Chief Safety Officer (CSO) of DS Division at Samsung Electronics. “Through these efforts, our customers can rely on our leading semiconductor technology even in the most unexpected circumstances.”

A BCMS helps organizations secure business continuity by systematically laying out the steps to resume their business after an unexpected crisis or disaster. The system not only deals with the initial emergency response but also focuses on recovering and resuming its core business activities in the shortest possible timeframe. The ISO 22301 is the international standard for BCMS, representing the highest level of commitment to business continuity and disaster preparedness.

Samsung Electronics worked to advance its BCMS for Hwaseong Campus to meet global standards, in order to better deal with the rapidly changing global environment as well as enhancing the level of trust between Samsung and its customers. As part of this process, Samsung evaluated the risks that could affect its chip business and prepared for them through precautionary exercises such as an emergency drill.

