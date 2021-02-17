Samsung develops new High Bandwidth Memory with AI Processing Power

Samsung has announced that it has developed some new High Bandwidth Memory with AI Processing Power.

The new HBM or High Bandwidth Memory comes with Ai capabilities built in, it is designed for large scale data centers and high performance computers.

Kwangil Park, senior vice president of Memory Product Planning at Samsung Electronics stated, “Our groundbreaking HBM-PIM is the industry’s first programmable PIM solution tailored for diverse AI-driven workloads such as HPC, training and inference. We plan to build upon this breakthrough by further collaborating with AI solution providers for even more advanced PIM-powered applications.”

Rick Stevens, Argonne’s Associate Laboratory Director for Computing, Environment and Life Sciences commented, “I’m delighted to see that Samsung is addressing the memory bandwidth/power challenges for HPC and AI computing. HBM-PIM design has demonstrated impressive performance and power gains on important classes of AI applications, so we look forward to working together to evaluate its performance on additional problems of interest to Argonne National Laboratory.”

Source Samsung

