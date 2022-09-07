Samsung Developer Conference 2022 announced for October 12th

Samsung has announced that its Samsung Developer Conference 2022 will take place on the 12th of October 2022 at the Moscone North in San Francisco on October 12.

The event will be both an in-person event and a virtual event and Samsung will be focusing on its SmartThings platform at the event.

At SDC22, Samsung is expected to share updates for its software, services and platforms, including SmartThings, to enable a better, more connected world for all. The company will showcase its vision for Calm Technology, where devices connect seamlessly for a more intelligent consumer experience that takes place instantly.

Jong-Hee (JH) Han, Vice Chairman, CEO and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics, will open SDC22’s keynote address by sharing more about the company’s vision. He will be joined by other Samsung executives, who will share the company’s strategies in areas like future technologies.

