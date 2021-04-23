Samsung Bespoke Home event announced for May 11th

Samsung already offers a wide range of connected home devices and the company is about to launch some more at its new Samsung Bespoke Home event.

The Samsung Bespoke Home event will take plave on the 11th of May and the event will be streamed online on Samsung’s website.

At BESPOKE HOME 2021, Samsung will be introducing its Bespoke Home vision, along with the latest products and technologies that align with this new direction.



The event will be streaming on Samsung Newsroom, Samsung.com, and Samsung YouTube on May 11 at 23:00 KST(10:00 EDT, 15:00 BST, 21:00 Thailand).

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Bespoke Home event over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals