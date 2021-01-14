Samsung announces new partnership with Twitch

Samsung has announced a new partnership with Twitch, Samsung is now the exclusive mobile device partner for Twitch Rivals in North America.

Twitch Rivals is a range pf online competitive events and Samsung Galaxy devices will be the official mobile partner of the event.

Through this unique partnership, Samsung and Twitch Rivals will reinvent the future of mobile gaming and create the next wave of mobile gaming heroes with a year-long program featuring regular, exclusive mobile gaming challenges and events. Events will feature Samsung’s powerful lineup of Galaxy 5G-enabled mobile gaming devices. Samsung and Twitch Rivals are coming together to kick off 2021 with a live, Twitch Rivals broadcast on January 13. Other events are planned shortly thereafter, including a Twitch Rivals Mobile Challenge powered by Samsung Galaxy 5G devices.

You can find out more details about Samsung and Twitch Rivals over at Samsung's website

Source Samsung

