Samsung announces new ISOCELL GN2 50MP camera sensor

Samsung has announced a new 50 megapixel camera sensor for smartphones, the Samsung ISOCELL GN2.

The new Samsung ISOCELL GN2 is designed to provide improved HDR and also reduces energy usage over the previous sensor by around 24 percent.

Samsung Electronics, a world leader in advanced semiconductor technology, today introduced Samsung ISOCELL GN2, a new 50-megapixel (Mp) image sensor with large 1.4-micrometer (μm)-sized pixels. With enhancements to its predecessor, the ISOCELL GN1, the GN2 offers up to 100Mp imaging, improved auto-focusing through Dual Pixel Pro technology, powerful staggered HDR, and vivid results through Smart ISO Pro, regardless of the lighting environment.

“ISOCELL image sensors and its technologies have made vast improvements to deliver the quality and performance one would expect from top-tier prograde cameras,” said Duckhyun Chang, executive vice president of sensor business at Samsung Electronics. “Our new ISOCELL GN2 features Dual Pixel Pro, an innovative all-direction auto-focusing solution that elevates the agility to capture moments as they unfold. Adding on Smart ISO Pro and a variety of advanced pixel technologies, pictures from GN2 are more true-to-life than ever.”

You can find out more information about the new Samsung ISOCELL GN2 camera sensor over at Samsung at the link below.

Source Samsung

