The Twig razor the safety razor re-designed for modern shaving

Leaf Shave have created a new redesigned safety razor to provide a more environmentally friendly alternative to disposable razors while adapting the traditional design for modern shaving. The new design allows the shaver to reach tight places and shave with precision, safely, say its creators.

Launched via Kickstarter this month the Twig razor is now available to back with earlybird pledges starting from $49 or roughly £38 and worldwide delivery expected to take place in a few months time during November 2020. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Twig razor and its modern design which provides easy blade loading, ergonomic handle and pre-angled blades. Although any standard DE blade can be used with the Twig.

“At Leaf Shave, we’re on a singular mission to rid the world of plastic-razors. We already invented an entirely new class of razor with our first product, The Leaf razor, and it’s unique multi-blade pivoting head design. Now we’re extremely excited to grow the family with the introduction of The Twig single-blade razor.”

“The Twig takes the premise of a classic safety razor and makes it accessible for regular people like you and me. With fewer features and a simpler mechanism than The Leaf razor, we’re able to welcome people into shaving plastic-free at a more accessible price. It stands wonderfully on it’s own -or- as a companion to The Leaf for the ultimate shave experience.”

Source : Kickstarter

