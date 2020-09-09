ASRock’s 4X4 BOX-4000 Ryzen mini PCs introduced

ASRock has this week introduced its new 4X4 BOX-4000 Series Mini PCs with Ryzen 4000 Series APUs, taking the form of the X4 BOX-4800U, 4X4 BOX-4500U, 4X4 BOX-4300U, powered by AMD Ryzen 4000 U-series processors up to Ryzen 7 4800U with 8 cores, 16 threads.

The 4X4 BOX-4000 Series Mini PCs include dual LAN ports up to 2.5 Gigabit along with one DASH function and Teaming function, Intel Wi-Fi 6 for high-speed connectivity. Moreover, there is dual storage support with one M.2 2242/2260/2280 slot plus 2.5″ bay for SATA3 HDD/SSD, while upholding four displays outputs in [email protected] resolution.

“Featuring four displays outputs and integrated AMD Radeon Vega7 7x CUs Graphics, the 4X4 BOX-4000 Series Mini PCs support one HDMI 2.0a, one DisplayPort 1.2a (Support DP++) and two USB 3.2 Gen2 (Type C) for DP1.2a display output to hold four monitors in stunning [email protected] resolution for more productive experiences. Besides, there is one Realtek 2.5 Gigabit LAN, one Realtek 1 Gigabit LAN with DASH function and Teaming function, plus one M.2 (Key E) for Intel Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.1 to speed up data transmission, lower latency thus enabling the remote management functions.”

“The 4X4 BOX has become the most popular AMD-powered MiniPC since ASRock Industrial was the first to release AMD solutions,” said James Lee, President of ASRock Industrial. “We are pleased to announce the new 4X4 BOX-4000 Series Mini PCs with the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 APUs to provide better computing performance in an ultra-compact size, one that is perfectly suited for a wide range of home and business applications.”

For more information and full specifications visit the links below:

4X4 BOX-4800U

4X4 BOX-4500U

4X4 BOX-4300U

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals