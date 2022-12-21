ONEXPLAYER 2 Ryzen handheld games consoles hands on

If you are interested in learning more about the performance and gameplay of the ONEXPLAYER 2 handheld games console now available to back via Indiegogo. You will be pleased to know that YouTuber ETA Prime has created a selection of videos providing a first hands-on overview together with a slice of emulator gameplay. The powerful handheld is capable of emulating PlayStation, Xbox and intended games and features removable controllers.

Ryzen games console hands-on

“In this video, we take a look at the Onexplayer 2! a brand new Ryzen 7 6800U handheld gaming pc with a huge 8.4″ 2K IPS display and detachable controllers! We do an unboxing, go over the specs, compare the size to the steam deck, run some benchmarks and test out some AAA PC games on this powerful handheld! Powered by the Ryzen 7 6800U with The Radeon 680 RDNA2 iGPU and backed by up to 32 GB LPDDR5 ramThis awesome handheld also has a USB 4 so of course, we had to test a thunderbolt eGPU, and yeah it works amazingly!”

Emulation gameplay

“Yes, The New Onexplayer 2 Can Run all The Emulators! A brand new Ryzen 7 6800U handheld gaming pc with a huge 8.4″ 2.5K IPS display and detachable controllers! Powered by the Ryzen 7 6800U with The Radeon 680 RDNA2 iGPU and backed by up to 32 GB LPDDR5 ram. In this video, we see just how well this awesome handheld can handle our favorite high-end emulators like Dolphine for Gamecube and Wii, Citra for 3ds, Xinia for Xbox 360, Cemu for WiiU, PS2 using PCSX2, PS3 emulation with RPCS3 and even Nintendo switch using YUZU!”

Source : ETA Prime





