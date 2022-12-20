ONEXPLAYER 2 handheld games console launches

After previously teasing its new ONEXPLAYER 2 handheld games console, the engineers and designers at One Netbook have this week launched a new Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for its powerful games console which features detachable controllers, smart cooling system, AND Ryzen 6800U and Radeon 680M graphics. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the different project from roughly $1299 or £1069 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 18% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Just like a car needs a powerful engine to perform at its best, a game console needs a powerful CPU to provide a smooth and lag-free gaming experience. That’s why we are committed to installing the most powerful CPU in our game console, to ensure minimal lag and steady FPS for the best gaming experience possible. This is our guarantee to gamers.”

“Experience the latest in gaming technology with AMD Radeon 680M Graphics. This powerful graphics processor features 12 CUs and 768 SPs, which support ray tracing for incredibly realistic and real-time rendering. The AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution technology boosts framerate, delivering high-resolution gaming without sacrificing performance. Plus, AMD FreeSync™ technology ensures smooth and stutter-free gameplay on compatible displays. With AMD Radeon 680M Graphics, you can enjoy the best possible gaming experience. “

With the assumption that the ONEXPLAYER 2 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the ONEXPLAYER 2 handheld games console project view the promotional video below.

“The traditional design of having controllers fixed on the sides of the screen limits the flexibility of gaming experiences. Gamers like to play games in various ways and locations, such as on the sofa, in a chair, or in bed. To address this, we have designed the ONEXPLAYER 2 with detachable controllers, allowing the device to be transformed to meet different gaming needs. The added flexibility allows gamers to choose their preferred way of playing and makes the most out of their ONEXPLAYER 2.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the handheld games console, jump over to the official ONEXPLAYER 2 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

