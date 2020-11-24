Minisforum EliteMini UM700 Ryzen 7 mini PC from $569



A new Ryzen 7 powered mini PC is currently being crowned funded via the Minisforum website with prices starting from $569 and a range of different memory and storage options available from 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB solid state drive to 16 GB of RAM and a 512 GB SSD. EliteMini UM700 is a powerful mini PC which comes with the AMD Ryzen 7 3750H CPU up to 4.0 GHz, 4 cores 8 threads, total cache 4MB, equipped with Radeon RX Vega 10 10 cores Graphics with frequency up to 1400 MHz

“Minisforum EliteMini UM700 is an ultra-small high-performance mini PC. Adopting the powerful AMD Ryzen™ 7 3750H processor, 4 Cores/8 Threads, equipped with Radeon™Vega 10 Graphics 10 Cores Graphics, The powerful performance allows you to freely enjoy unparalleled fluency and unbelievable quick response speed.”

“EliteMini UM700 is the perfect choice for you. Incredibly space-saving yet boasting high performance, it can easily replace your personal clunky traditional PC. The UM700 features 8GB DDR4 Dual channel (SODIMM Slots×2) + 256GB SSD + 2.5 inch SATA HDD, M.2 2230 WIFI Support (Intel® WIFI6 AX200 , BT5.1 pre-install), Triple Screens ensure smooth navigation, responsive work processes and comfortable handling of apps and files. It’s the base operating frequency 2.3 GHz/s rising to a 4.0 GHz in burst mode.”

Equipped with AMD Ryzen 7 3750H the mini PC comes with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed, provding a great small form factor PC Internet and Office applications, and can be easily connected to a TV, Media player, Monitor, Projector, Printer and other equipment.

Source : MF : Liliputing

