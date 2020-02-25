Run 2020 movie trailer released by Lionsgate

Lionsgate movies has released a new trailer for the upcoming horror movie Run, which will be premiering in theatre screens worldwide in a few months time on May 8th, 2020 and stars Sarah Paulson and Kiera Allen. “A homeschooled teenager begins to suspect her mother is keeping a dark secret from her.” Run has been directed by Aneesh Chaganty and written by Chaganty and Sev Ohanian.

“They say you can never escape a mother’s love… but for Chloe, that’s not a comfort — it’s a threat. There’s something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe (newcomer Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe’s only beginning to grasp. From the visionary writers, producers and director of the breakout film Searching, comes a suspense thriller that shows that when mom gets a little too close, you need to RUN.”

Source : YouTube

