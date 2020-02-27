Rumored 802.11ay WiFi on iPhone 12 could be for Apple AR Glasses

We heard a rumor recently that the new iPhone 12 range of smartphones would come with a new 802.11ay WiFi, this new standard is coming later this year and it is designed for short distance communication.

There was the possibility that Apple may use this new WiFi for AirDrop, although according to a recent report it could actually be used for the new Apple AR Glasses that we have been hearing about for some time.

As this new standard has not been released yet it would be surprising for the company to use it as it normally waits while before adopting new technology, although it may be beneficial to the launch of their Augmented Reality glasses which may launch this year, although previous rumors have suggested we will not see them for a few years.

This new 802.11ay WiFi allows direct and fast local connections to other devices, so it would be ideal for AR glasses as it would be able to instantly transfer images and video to the display from the iPhone without any latency. It also uses low power so it basically would not have any impact on the battery life of the iPhone 12 or the AR glasses.

We are expecting to see four new iPhone 12 handsets in September, whether or not we will see the rumored AR glasses at the same time remains to be seen.

source iMore

