Rumor suggests the 2022 Ford Expedition Timberline will be pricy

Not long ago, Ford announced that it was adding a new trim to its 2022 Expedition range. That new trim was an off-road-focused version called the Expedition Timberline. Something that anyone interested in a full-sized SUV with off-road chops likely wanted to know was exactly how much it costs.

According to a source cited by Ford Authority, the Expedition Timberline will start at $68,385. That MSRP reportedly includes a hefty $1695 delivery and destination fee. That’s a significant amount of money but certainly isn’t out of sight when it comes to full-size SUV pricing today. Assuming the price is correct, it will put the Timberline version is essentially the same price as the Expedition Limited 4 x 4.

The Limited version will be aimed more at those who want 4 x 4 capability for inclement weather and luxury than off-road use like the Timberline. The Timberline also gets features to help it perform better on the trails, including Trail Turn Assist, among others.

