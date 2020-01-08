Royole Mirage Bluetooth speaker features an wrap around touchscreen display

A unique Bluetooth speaker is being showcased at this week’s CES 2020 Consumer Electronic Show created by Royole the form of the Royole Mirage cylindrical speaker complete with a 360° touchscreen which is wrapped around its exterior. Equipped with Amazon Alexa support and fitted with three 48mm drivers, together with connectivity via 802.11a/b/g/n WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2, the unique Bluetooth speaker is powered by a Qualcomm APQ8053 processor, supported by 2GB of RAM and fitted with 16GB of storage.

“The Amazon Alexa-enabled speaker features Royole’s proprietary 8″ AMOLED fully flexible touch display embracing the speaker’s cylindrical body. Royole’s elegant display solution enables stunning visuals and easy touch control. A 5MP camera with physical mute switch and two far-field, high quality microphones ensure access to Amazon Alexa’s full functionalities, while the three full-range drivers and a passive bass radiator provide impressive 360 audio for voice and music playback. Thanks to a high-quality gloss black finish and effortless ‘floating’ design, the Mirage fits perfectly into any home.”

“Royole’s proprietary ‘Flexible+’ technologies have put us squarely in a pivotal position in the innovation in consumer electronics,” stated Royole’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Bill Liu. “We are currently working with hundreds of business partners worldwide to adopt fully flexible displays and sensors in a wide variety of use cases that will reshape the world of consumer electronics and business applications. With the introduction of RoWrite 2 Smart Notebook and Mirage Smart Speaker, we are fully committed to establishing the Royole brand and providing “Flexible+” solutions to enterprise partners.”

Source: Liliputing : RM

