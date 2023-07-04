Rolls Royce Spectre EV in action (Video)

The first deliveries of the new Rolls Royce Spectre EV will start in Q3 and now Rolls Royce has been showcasing the car ahead of its launch. The video below from Mr JWW gives us a look at the company’s first fully electric luxury car.

Spectre heralds the beginning of an exciting new chapter for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and the start of the marque’s all-electric era. Spectre represents a promise made, a prophecy kept and a remarkable undertaking. The marque has a long-standing connection with electric technologies; in 1900, Rolls-Royce co-founder Charles Rolls prophesised an electric future for the motor car. Having experienced an electric vehicle named The Columbia Electric Carriage, he foresaw the technology’s suitability as a clean, noiseless alternative to the internal combustion engine – providing there was sufficient infrastructure to support it. In 2011, Rolls-Royce showcased a fully electric Experimental Phantom concept named 102EX. This was followed by 103EX, a dramatic design study that anticipated a bold electric future for the marque.

As yet we still do not have any specific performance figures for the new Rolls Royce Spectre EV, what we do know is that the car will have a range of around 300 miles, and the first deliveries will start in Q3.

Source & Image Credit: Mr JWW



