Rolls Royce sells more than 6,000 cars in 2022

Rolls Royce has announced a new sales record for 2022, the company sold a total of 6,021 cars in 2022, which is an increase of some 8% from the previous year.

This is the first time in 118 years that Rolls Royce has sold more than 6,000 cars in one year, they also revealed that the value of their bespoke models had reached record levels.

2022 has been a momentous year for Rolls-Royce Motor Cars. Not only did we reveal Rolls‑Royce Spectre, our marque’s first ever fully-electric series model to the world, it was also the first year we ever delivered more than 6,000 cars in a single 12-month period, with strong demand across our entire product portfolio. But as a true House of Luxury, sales are not our sole measure of success: we are not and never will be a volume manufacturer. Bespoke IS Rolls-Royce, and commissions were also at record levels last year, with our clients’ requests becoming ever more imaginative and technically demanding – a challenge we enthusiastically embrace. The unrivalled Bespoke creativity and quality achieved by our team here in Goodwood means that on average, our clients are now happy to pay around half a million Euros for their unique motor car.

“Of course, this success has not been achieved overnight. In 2023, we mark the 20th anniversary of the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, during which time we’ve transformed our business through a long-term strategy based on continuous and sustainable growth, careful management and planning, an unwavering focus on profit and a respectful but forward‑thinking reinvention of the Rolls-Royce brand. We’ve succeeded because we listen and consistently evolve our products in line with our clients’ tastes and requirements, consciously rejuvenating our brand while retaining our innate exclusivity and rarity. Our product portfolio has expanded significantly and later this year we will launch the world’s first ultra-luxury electric super coupé: Rolls-Royce Spectre. Two and a half thousand people are now employed at Goodwood, with over 150 new jobs created in 2022 alone. But perhaps most importantly, we have never put style above substance. In terms of technology, quality and luxury, Rolls-Royce still stands, as it has always done, for the very best of the best.”

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

You can find out more details about Rolls Royce and their record car sales over at the company's website at the link below.

Source Rolls Royce





