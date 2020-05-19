We have an awesome deal on the Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook Set in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today, you can save 17% off the normal price.

The Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook Set is available in our deals store for just $69.99, it normally retails for $85.

With so much happening to the world, we wouldn’t want to create a bigger mess by wasting paper and trees. The Rocketbook Fusion is a reusable pen and paper notebook with seven different page templates that connect to your favorite cloud services. These 42 futuristic pages are packed with calendars, to-do lists, and notetaking layouts. And of course, the Fusion is made with patented reusable Core technology. The synthetic paper allows you to write smoothly with a Pilot FriXion pen, then magically wipe clean with a damp cloth to reuse again and again! Use the Rocketbook app to blast your notes, plans, lists, and big ideas to the cloud for proper organization. Then, erase and reuse your Fusion for your next adventure!

Here are some of the features:



7 different pages styles for planning, listing, goal-setting, note-taking, sketching & more

42 pages include task list, weekly planner, monthly calendar, OKR goal template, idea list, dot grid & lined pages

Free Rocketbook app to scan & save your notes to your cloud (Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, Slack, OneNote, etc)

Reusable Core technology allows wiping the pages clean w/ a damp cloth for reuse again & Again

You can find out more information about this great deal on the Rocketbook Fusion Smart Reusable Notebook Set over at our deals store at the link below.

