Rocket 1 resin 3D printer hits Kickstarter from $599

Rocket 1 is a new resin 3D printer capable of reliably printing highly detailed prints at a speed of 380 mm/h. The build volume of the resin 3D printer is 143 x 89 x 150 mm and the machine features an intuitive touchscreen display for easy navigation and setting access and can be used for a wide variety of different printing applications from automotive to dental. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $599 or £454 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“With its incredible speed and high resolution Digital continuous liquid forming (DCLF ) technology, the HITRY Rocket 1 ushers in a new era of 3D printing, bringing powerful, user-friendly, quality printing options for education, industry, and creativity. Slow, frustrating processing times seem to be an inherent and unavoidable characteristic of today’s 3D printers. But now, Rocket 1 arrives as the new game-changer. Today, we proudly present the fastest consumer resin 3D printer in the world – Rocket 1, which is able to print at an unprecedented 380mm/h. You don’t need to spend hours or days waiting anymore. With Rocket 1 you can have your designs completed within minutes.”

With the assumption that the Rocket 1 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Rocket 1 resin 3D printer project review the promotional video below.

“This professional level accuracy is perfect for science research, prototypes, and other industrial applications. Rocket 1 is capable of printing complex model structures with inner pores of 0.2mm and smooth surface through which fluids and gases are free to flow. Rocket 1 projects the light from the top of the machine down to the resin surface and cures it, so there is no replaceable screen or release films required. This means less waste and lower power consumption. Of course, it also helps save you money and time. With industrial-grade quality, Rocket 1 is durable, robust, and stable with a life expectancy of more than 18,000 hours. “

“Rocket 1’s resin tank holds 3.7kg of resin, which can contain large models. However, you don’t have to worry about wasting resin. HITRY developed a filling liquid that is insoluble in resin, non-toxic, reusable and inexpensive. With this liquid filling the tank, you can finish your print with only 300g of resin remaining. How does Rocket 1 print so fast? We’ll go over its technology in more detail. Digital continuous liquid forming（ DCLF）is a new generation of 3D printing technology developed by the HITRY team, which effectively increases printing speed and print quality by reducing the resistance of cured parts.”

