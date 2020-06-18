Mowro robot lawnmower $699

If you are searching for a robotic lawnmower to help you keep your garden in order, the new MowRo robotic lawnmower may be worth more investigation. MowRo has launched via Indiegogo and is now available at a 22% discount priced from $699 down from the recommended retail price of $899. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the robot lawnmower which will start shipping out to backers sometime in the next few months.

“With MowRo, never waste a Saturday again. MowRo is schedulable, silent, incredibly efficient, and takes you mere minutes to set up! MowRo runs on schedule every other day or night — finely cutting your grass to help fertilize the lawn naturally.MowRo runs on schedule every other day or night. A low profile, no-trip perimeter wire is placed according to the needs of your lawn. The wire acts as a wall so MowRo knows when to turn and maneuver around the lawn. The perimeter wire also acts as a guide taking MowRo back to the docking station for charging. “

“MowRo operates using an algorithm that helps maintain a consistent lawn. MowRo continuously mows day or night ensuring your lawn is pristinely kept and mows up to 6,500 sq ft per mow cycle. Program your yard size into MowRo, and the algorithm does the rest. The lawn mower that takes zero time and zero effort. Get the perfect lawn without lifting a finger.”

Source : Indiegogo

