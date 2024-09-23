Meet ANTHBOT Genie a Smart Robot Lawn Mower That Does It All

If you are searching for a way to keep your lawn perfectly manicured without you lifting a finger. You might be interested in checking out the ANTHBOT Genie. This smart, plug-and-play robot lawn mower is designed to take the hassle out of lawn care, offering advanced technologies for mapping, obstacle avoidance, and safety. Here’s why the Genie smart robot lawn mower is the ultimate solution for effortless and precise lawn maintenance.

ANTHBOT Genie

Key Takeaways Effortless plug-and-play setup

Advanced auto mapping for complete lawn coverage

High-precision positioning with RTK and VSLAM

AI-powered lawn care for optimized mowing plans

Customizable multi-zone management

Obstacle avoidance with four cameras and advanced algorithms

Precise edge trimming for a well-manicured look

Comprehensive safety features

Robust performance with a powerful motor and strong climbing ability

Convenient remote control via app

Enhanced user safety with multiple protective measures

Discounted early bird pledges are now available for the robotic project from roughly $629 or £473 (depending on current exchange rates). Setting up the ANTHBOT Genie is a breeze. With minimal assembly required, you can have your smart robot lawn mower up and running in no time. Simply plug it in, and let it do the rest. The ease of setup means you can quickly transition from manual labor to enjoying your free time while the Genie takes care of your lawn.

Robot Lawn Mower

The Genie robot mower uses built-in cameras and ACC (Automatic Camera Calibration) to create a detailed map of your lawn. This ensures that every inch of your grass is covered efficiently, leaving no patch untrimmed. Imagine the satisfaction of knowing that your lawn is being carefully cared for, without you having to lift a finger.

Equipped with dual systems—RTK (Real-Time Kinematic) and VSLAM (Visual Simultaneous Localization and Mapping)—the ANTHBOT Genie offers high-precision positioning. This means your lawn will be mowed with unparalleled accuracy. The combination of these technologies ensures that the Genie navigates your lawn with pinpoint precision, avoiding any missed spots or uneven cuts.

Assuming that the Genie funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2025. To learn more about the ANTHBOT Genie smart robot lawn mower project analyze the promotional video below.

Intelligent algorithms power the ANTHBOT Genie, optimizing mowing plans to suit your lawn’s specific needs. Whether it’s adjusting the cutting height or scheduling mowing sessions, this smart robot lawn mower has it all figured out. The AI-driven approach means that the Genie learns and adapts to your lawn over time, providing a customized mowing experience that keeps your grass in optimal condition.

With the user-friendly app, you can customize mowing zones and set no-go areas. This feature allows you to manage different sections of your lawn independently, ensuring that each zone gets the attention it needs. Whether you have a small garden patch or a sprawling lawn, the Genie’s multi-zone management ensures that every area is perfectly maintained.

Four cameras and advanced algorithms enable the Genie to detect and avoid obstacles. Whether it’s a garden gnome or a tree root, this smart robot lawn mower navigates around them effortlessly. The obstacle avoidance feature not only protects your lawn decorations but also ensures that the Genie operates smoothly without interruptions.

ANTHBOT Genie App

Say goodbye to uneven edges. The Genie robot mower features a precise edge-cutting capability, ensuring that your lawn looks well-manicured from every angle. The attention to detail in edge trimming means that your lawn will have a clean, professional appearance, enhancing the overall aesthetic of your outdoor space.

Safety is a top priority for the ANTHBOT Genie. It includes a rain sensor, lift and collision emergency stop, anti-theft design, and a prominent stop button. You can rest easy knowing that your smart robot lawn mower is equipped with comprehensive safety measures. These features ensure that the Genie operates safely in various conditions, protecting both the mower and your property.

Powered by a robust brushless motor, the Genie robot lawn mower features a large cutter with 3,000 RPM blades. It also has a strong climbing ability, capable of handling slopes up to 45%. This ensures that even the most challenging lawns are mowed to perfection. The powerful motor and high-performance blades mean that the Genie can tackle thick grass and uneven terrain with ease.

Control your ANTHBOT Genie via the app, allowing you to schedule mowing sessions and adjust parameters from the comfort of your home. It’s lawn care at your fingertips. The convenience of remote control means that you can manage your lawn care routine without having to step outside, giving you more time to relax and enjoy your beautifully maintained lawn.

The Genie automatically stops if lifted or collides with an object. It also features a 360° collision sensor, PIN code protection, and has passed 2,400 safety tests. Your safety and the safety of your family are guaranteed. The extensive safety features provide peace of mind, knowing that the Genie is designed to operate safely and securely in your yard.

With the Genie, you can enjoy a beautifully maintained lawn without the manual labor. It’s the smart, efficient, and safe way to keep your grass looking its best. The combination of advanced technology, user-friendly features, and robust performance makes the Genie an indispensable tool for effortless lawn care.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and device specifications for the smart robot lawn mower, jump over to the official ANTHBOT Genie crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



