RISC-V StarFive VisionFive 2 single board computer

If you are interested in learning more about the latest RISC-V in the form of the StarFive VisionFive 2 single board computer powered by a StarFive JH7110 processor. You will be interested to know that Jeff Geerling has been able to get his hands on one to test out and give his thoughts on the latest hardware from StarFive. Check out the video below created by Geerling to learn more about RISC-V and what makes the mini PC tick and whether the latest RISC-V board from StarFive will be able to bring RISC-V to the mainstream.

RISC-V single board computer

Features of the RISC-V StarFive VisionFive 2 include: Onboard RV64GC-ISA Quad-Core 64-Bit SoC, Operating Frequency Up To 1.5GHz. Compatible with OpenCL 3.0/OpenGL ES 3.2/Vulkan 1.2, Available in 4GB/8GB LPDDR4 RAM options and optional wireless module. Multiple onboard interfaces, including M.2/CSI/DSI/HDMI/eMMC/USB 3.0/40PIN GPIO/RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet port/TF card slot, etc.

The RISC-V board also supports supports 4K@60fps and H264/H265 multi-stream video decoding, 1080p@30fps and H265 multi-stream video encoding, Multi-Function: Powerful Performance, Open Source Application Environment, And Rich Software Ecology, More Possibilities For VisonFive 2 and Onboard 40PIN GPIO header, compatible with Raspberry Pi series boards. Provides online user manual, please refer to while using.

The RISC-V StarFive VisionFive 2 is now available to purchase worldwide and is available from online retailers such as Amazon and others. For a full list of partner sites and online stores jump over to the StarFive website by following the link below.

Source : StarFive





