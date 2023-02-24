Raspberry Pi Debug Probe tested by Jeff Geerling

If you are interested in learning more about the recently launched Raspberry Pi Debug Probe, you will be pleased to know that Raspberry Pi enthusiast and YouTuber Jeff Geerling has wasted no time putting the debug probe through a quick review. Priced at just $12 the Raspberry Pi Debug Probe is now available to purchase and is powered by a RP2040, and has been specifically designed to enable you to connect from USB to UART (serial) or SWD (Serial Wire Debug), “perfect for debugging most embedded devices” says Geerling.

“UART is useful to connect to a device’s console when you don’t have a display or other means of controlling it, and you can find UART/serial/console ports on almost any device with a processor or microcontroller. SWD is useful when debugging ARM SoCs, like the RP2040 used on the Raspberry Pi Pico. I have also used it in the past when updating the firmware on my Turing Pi 2, which was using another ARM chip to run its BMC, or Board Management Controller. Traditionally, you could find USB to UART adapters with varying levels of support for a couple bucks up to tens of dollars, but looking in my UART bin, I think I cover some of the more popular non-branded adapters many electronics nerds might have laying around.”

“The Raspberry Pi Debug Probe is a kit comprising the Debug Probe hardware in its own plastic case together with a USB cable and three types of debug cable, covering the vast majority of debug use cases. It is designed to make it easy to debug and program Raspberry Pi Pico and RP2040 with a range of host platforms including Windows, Mac, and typical Linux computers, where you don’t have a GPIO header to connect directly to the Pico’s serial UART or SWD port.”

For the full overview jump over to the Jeff Geerling blog by following the link below.

Source : Jeff Geerling





