Second generation Ring Alarm camera kit introduced for $300

Amazon has unveiled their second-generation Ring Alarm camera kit which will be available from April 29th 2020 priced at $300. If you’d like to add extra components to your home security system individual contact sensors are available priced at $20, motion detectors for $30. While the Ring Alarm Flood, Freeze sensor and Smoke and CO Listener are all priced at $35. Additional keypads are priced at $50 and the range extender is priced at $25 with the Ring panic button priced at $35.

Features of the second generation Ring Alarm Camera kit include :

– This bundle contains the all-new Ring Alarm 8-piece kit and a Ring Indoor Cam.

– A great fit for 1-2 bedroom homes, this kit includes one base station, one keypad, four contact sensors, one motion detector, and one range extender.

– Put whole-home security at your fingertips with Ring Alarm, a do-it-yourself alarm system with optional 24/7 professional monitoring for $10/month.

– Voted #1 for Customer Satisfaction with DIY Home Security Systems by JD Power, this award-winning system now includes a more intuitive keypad with emergency buttons and smaller contact sensors to seamlessly blend into your home.

– Receive mobile notifications when your system is triggered, change your Alarm modes, and monitor all your Ring devices all through the Ring app.

– Set to record if your Ring Alarm is triggered and see and speak to anyone who’s there with Ring Indoor Cam, a compact plug-in indoor camera.

– Easily setup your Ring Alarm by plugging in your base station, connecting to wifi via the Ring app, and placing your sensors in their ideal locations.

– Arm and disarm your Ring Alarm security system with your voice and receive Smart Alerts with Alexa Guard when paired with select Alexa-enabled devices.

For more information on the Ring Alarm and the benefits of the second generation system jump over to the official Amazon product page by following the link below.

Source : Amazon

