Rimac Nevera is the world’s fastest EV at 412 kph (Video)

The Rimac Nevera is now the world’s fastest electric vehicle, the car has set a new record with a speed of 412 kph or 258 miles per hour.

The new world record for an electric vehicle can be seen in the video below, this is one seriously impressive car.

Behind the wheel was Miro Zrnčević, Rimac’s Chief Test and Development Driver. It was his challenge to get the perfect entry onto the straight from the track’s curved sections to give the car the best possible chance of reaching V-MAX. As the car levelled out of the banking, travelling around 250kph (155mph), Miro unleashed the full power of the advanced four-motor Rimac-developed powertrain and battery pack, catapulting Nevera well into the 400kph range.

It wasn’t until Miro had lifted off the throttle, bringing the Nevera back down to more normal speeds safely, that the news came over the radio. 412kph (258mph) – exactly as simulated many years ago. Fast enough to make Nevera the World Record holder for fastest EV production car and also the fastest car ever recorded at Automotive Testing Papenburg. The top speed was measured using Racelogic V-Box, a high-precision GPS-based measurement device. The 412kph top speed was a target set by the Rimac team when the car was first unveiled as the C_Two at the Geneva Motor Show in 2018, and only now – after a collective 1.6m hours of development – was it verified.

You can find out more details about the Rimac Nevera and it’s new world record over at the company’s website at the link below.

Source Rimac





