LastTissue Box environmentally friendly reusable tissues

LastObject has created a new product the tabletop LastTissue Box, offering you the chance to use environmentally friendly reusable tissues rather than single-use disposable tissues. The LastTissue Box is the companies sixth Kickstarter campaign and builds upon the previous environmentally friendly and market changing products specifically created to remove the need for single use items, such as cotton pads, cotton swabs or q-tips, pocket tissue packs and now a table top tissue box.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $59 or £44 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 25% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the LastTissue Box campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the LastTissue Box environmentally friendly tissues project review the promotional video below.

“With one LastTissue Box, you will save the planet from more than 9360 single-use tissues as well as their plastic packaging. The silicone will last you a lifetime, but if you decide to dispose of it then it’s 100% recyclable at selected locations – non-hazardous. LastTissue is brought to life by our 14,000 amazing backers that backed our LastTissue Kickstarter last year, you wanted a tabletop version and HERE IT IS!”

“The paper and pulp industry is the third-largest industrial emitter of global warming gasses. Every year around 8,000,000 trees are cut down to make facial tissues for the US alone .Deforestation can lead to a direct loss of wildlife habitat. The removal of trees reduces available food, shelter, and breeding habitat for wildlife. It also removes the miraculous effect the trees have of cleaning our carbon emissions to breathable oxygen – helping to prevent climate change “

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the environmentally friendly tissues, jump over to the official LastTissue Box crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals