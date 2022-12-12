Return to Castlevania Dead Cells DLC unveiled at Game Awards 2022

Details of a new Dead Cells DLC have been released this week in the form of Return to Castlevania. Matt Houghton from Evil Empire has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more information about the upcoming expansion that will be launching sometime during Q1 2023. The new DLC was announced during this month Game Awards with a new animated trailer that is embedded below, providing a first glimpse of what you can expect from the new content.

“Battle through the ancient corridors of Dracula’s iconic castle in this upcoming expansion to the acclaimed fast-paced action roguelite Dead Cells. Team up with Richter Belmont & Alucard and wield iconic Castlevania weapons against hordes of monsters to reach the throne room of the dark lord himself… Dead Cells puts you in control of a failed alchemic experiment trying to figure out what’s happening on a sprawling, ever-changing and seemingly cursed Island. Immortal but crippled, your last resort is to take over bodies in order to move, explore… and fight.”

Return to Castlevania

“While you may well be immortal, the corpses you possess are not. Each time your host is destroyed, you will be sent back to the dungeon to find yourself a new one and start again… Experience a Roguevania, mixing an interconnected world, branching paths and unlockable skills with the constant adrenaline-pumping threat of permadeath.

No checkpoints. You either vanquish the final boss in one go or you try again. However, you keep some of your progress for successive runs new paths you’ve unlocked, access to new levels, mutations, abilities and weapons. Tough but fair combat, responsive controls, challenging foes, and of course, the emergency panic roll to get you out of trouble make for a visceral and cathartic action game.”

Source : PS





