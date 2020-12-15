Ready! Model 100 retro computer shell supports Raspberry Pi, SBCs and Nano/Pico-ITX boards



Mini PC and raspberry pi enthusiasts may be interested in a new retro computer shell called the Ready! Model 100. The shell supports Raspberry Pi, SBCs and Nano/Pico-ITX boards and can also be used with your smartphone. The Ready! Model 100 “Founders Edition” with a quad-core x86 SBC fitted with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD will be sold for $899.

“The design uses only existing open standards like d panel mounts, sma antenna ports and cherry mx key switch holes. The extreme modularity of the design insists upon open standards like usb connections for power (battery!) and data devices (keyboard or any USB device) and all the mounting holes on the bottom plate are for commercially available motherboard standard sizes. Even the touch screen uses USB and HDMI to connect with whatever SBC you want to use!”



Features and specifications of the Ready! Model 100 shell include :

– Compatibility – Accommodates any hardware using 5V or 12V power input including smartphones, or arm or x86 SBCs such as Raspberry Pi 4, and compact motherboard following NUC, 4×4, 5×5, or Nano/Pico ITX form factors.

– Storage – Space for SSD

– Display – 8.8-inch 1920×480 “3xVGA” HDMI Touchscreen

– Video Output – HDMI (if dual HDMI supported on SBC)

– Audio – 10W stereo speaker system

– Connectivity (varies depending on the board’s features)

– Ethernet

– Wireless with 4x SMA antenna connectors

– RS-232 serial port

– User input

– RGB LED Mechanical Keyboard

– Mechanical key switch PCB allows for any Cherry MX compatible key switches (Blue, Red, etc)

– Expansion – 12 Universal D-Panel Port mounts for various outputs/inputs including 1/4″ to XLR to RCA, RS-232, etc…

– Misc – 4 SMA Antenna ports, guitar-strap compatible strap locks.

– Power Supply – 5V/3A or 12V power input supported depending on selected SBC. Space for internal batteries

– Display Extruded Aluminum Enclosure

Source : CNX Software : Tom’s Hardware: Reddit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals