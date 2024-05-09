Renault Rafale Starts at £38,195

The Renault Rafale is a masterpiece of modern automotive design, seamlessly blending aesthetics with advanced technology. Under the creative direction of renowned designer Gilles Vidal, the Rafale introduces a daring new visual language that captures the essence of contemporary trends. The vehicle’s exterior boasts a striking front grille and signature lighting, perfectly aligning with Renault’s distinct brand identity. Step inside the Rafale, and you’ll be greeted by a state-of-the-art OpenR digital cockpit, offering an immersive and intuitive driving experience. The interior also features a breathtaking panoramic glass roof with AmpliSky technology, allowing passengers to enjoy an unparalleled sense of space and natural light. These meticulously crafted elements showcase Renault’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of automotive design while prioritizing the driver’s experience.

Unrivaled Performance and Efficiency

At the heart of the Renault Rafale Hybrid SUV lies a powerful and efficient 200 hp E-Tech full hybrid powertrain. This innovative setup delivers an exceptional balance of performance and fuel economy, boasting one of the best mpg figures in its segment. The powertrain combines a turbocharged petrol engine with two electric motors, resulting in a smooth and responsive driving experience. Whether navigating city streets or cruising on the open road, the Rafale’s hybrid technology ensures optimal power delivery while minimizing environmental impact. For those seeking even greater performance, the upcoming 300 hp E-Tech 4×4 version promises to take the Rafale’s capabilities to new heights with its advanced four-wheel-drive system.

Redefining Value and Accessibility

The Renault Rafale Hybrid SUV is not only a technological marvel but also a game-changer in terms of pricing and availability. With a competitive base price of £38,195 OTR, the Rafale offers unparalleled value for a vehicle of its caliber. Interested buyers can place their orders starting from the 8th of May, making it easier than ever to embrace the future of driving. By offering innovative technology and exceptional performance at an accessible price point, Renault is democratizing the hybrid SUV market and empowering more consumers to make the switch to eco-friendly transportation.

A Comprehensive Package of Safety and Comfort

The Renault Rafale Hybrid SUV is equipped with an array of advanced features designed to enhance both safety and comfort. With up to 32 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), including Intelligent Speed Assist and Active Driver Assist, the Rafale provides drivers with an extra layer of protection and peace of mind. These systems work in harmony to monitor the vehicle’s surroundings, alert the driver to potential hazards, and even intervene when necessary to prevent accidents. Inside the cabin, premium materials such as Alcantara upholstery create a luxurious and inviting atmosphere, while the OpenR digital cockpit keeps the driver informed and in control. The Solarbay panoramic glass roof adds a touch of elegance and allows natural light to flood the interior, enhancing the overall driving experience.

