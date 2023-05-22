Freedare fat tire electric bike offers 150 km range, 750w Bafang Motor

If you are looking to upgrade your existing electric bike to something a little more rugged you might be interested in the world’s first smart fat tire electric bike in the form of Freedare. Launched via Kickstarter this month, the project has already raised over $50,000 with still 18 days remaining blasting past its required pledge goal.

The electric bike is equipped with a 750W (Peak 1000W) Bafang Motor together with an antitheft system, GPS and companion application and is capable of transporting you up to 150 km on a single charge. Early bird pledges are now available for the revolutionary project from roughly $1299 or £1044 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 48% off the typical retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Featuring the Shimano 7-speed gearing system and 750W Bafang brushless motor, this bike can accompany you anywhere from urban commutes to mountain, beach, or winter biking trails – and more. Equipped with a Qualcomm chip and a GPS chip, you can check the location records and control the bike remotely. If there is any unexpected situation while locked, FREEDARE will alert you at once. You will be notified through phone calls, SMS, or the APP. In case the e-bike is stolen, you can turn off the power remotely and trace it back with the exclusive code.”

Fat tire electric bike

“The ebike adopts a 20Ah Samsung battery to achieve long battery life. The detachable design and 3A fast charging enable you to fully-charge the battery with ease in a short time. Equipped with an SR seat cushion, it significantly improves ride comfort. In addition, with FREEDARE’s Specialized Torque Sensor System, this electric bike can convert every step into a more stable power output and adjust the power assistance according to the complexity of the terrain. Therefore, the extended range reaches up to 150 kilometers* with a single charge.”

If the Freedare campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Freedare fat tire electric bike project inspect the promotional video below.

“The latest FREEDARE ebike has a robust structure, a 6061 aluminum alloy frame with corrosion resistance, and antioxidants, which can conquer most terrains. In addition, it has a maximum load capacity of up to 330 pounds to meet various cycling needs.That is to say, you can not only go off-road cycling, but also go grocery shopping with FREEDARE.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the fat tire electric bike, jump over to the official Freedare crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

