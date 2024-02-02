Renault Master E-Tech EV has up to 460 km range

Renault has unveiled its latest electric commercial vehicle, the Renault Master E-Tech and it comes with a range of up to 460 km depending on which model you choose, there is a choice of 40 kWh and 87 kWh battery options.

The van comes with a choice of two energy storage capacity ratings: 40 kWh and 87 kWh. These two packs are built into a single casing and designed for driving requirements in cities as much as in suburbs. And they do not hamper the vehicle’s payload capacity – which is an essential criterion in this segment.

Renault optimised the van’s range by tackling it from two angles: the “Aerovan” concept and the multi-energy platform (encompassing the main motor, innovative dynamic braking system and battery heat management system).

It is the “Aerovan” design that provides the highest efficiency in its category regardless of the energy source. Its SCx is over 20% lower, ranking the van at the top end of the segment.

To address all professional users’ requirements, the powertrain’s performance was upgraded with a 300 Nm/105 kW motor and a transmission system with one of the highest ratios in the heavy electric van market.

You can find out more information about the new Renault Master E-Tech EV over at Renault’s website at the link below, it alos ciomes with fast charging which can give you a range of 252 km in just 30 minutes.

Source Renault



