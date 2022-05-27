re:Mix unique sustainable modular kitchen mixer

As the name suggests re:Mix is a unique kitchen mixer that uses already available jars and bottles providing a more sustainable kitchen mixer that is manufactured from 100% recycled plastics. Launched by a Kickstarter this month the project has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 140 backers with still 20 days remaining.

Designed to be sustainable, customizable and repairable the unique kitchen mixer is now available to back and offers a modular design that is not only easy to clean but offers high-performance and reliability.

“re:Mix uses the jars that usually come with jam, sauces or fruits. You likely already have too many of them at home! You’ll find them in all sorts of shapes and sizes, perfect for any occasion. There’s no need to waste your time cleaning multiple containers. The blades are easy to remove and clean. This saves you time, and avoids food waste!”

Kitchen mixer

If the re:Mix crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the re:Mix kitchen mixer project watch the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $286 or £212 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The entire outer casing is made out of 100% recycled plastics from the Le Pavé® in France, saving emissions and valuable resources. Old plastics are shredded into tiny bits and melted, then pressed into large, sturdy sheets. We then cut them to size for the outer casing. This process results in materials that are truly unique: every material is slightly different from the other.”

“Make re:Mix fit into your kitchen and customise the front-and-back panels with 6 different materials: White Mineral, White Sprinkled, White Floreale, Black Mineral, Black Sprinkled, Black Floreale. Yes! re:Mix is yours to repair, forever. It is made to be opened, repaired, and for its parts to be replaced. We’re also supporting you through guided video instructions at every step, so you won’t need a new blender every 2 years anymore.”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the kitchen mixer, jump over to the official re:Mix crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals