Reminiscence film starring Hugh Jackman and Rebecca Ferguson

A new film starring Hugh Jackman will be premiering in theaters on August 20th, 2021 and will be available on HBO Max in UHD, HDR10, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on supported devices for 31 days from theatrical release. Warner Bros. have released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Reminiscence film, which follows Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, navigates the darkly alluring world of the past by helping his clients access lost memories.

“Living on the fringes of the sunken Miami coast, his life is forever changed when he takes on a new client, Mae (Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found becomes a dangerous obsession. As Bannister fights to find the truth about Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and must ultimately answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to the ones you love?”

Source : Warner Bros.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals