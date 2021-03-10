Reminder: Save 33% on the STEM Starter Bundle: Robotic & Curiosity Kits

We have an amazing deal on the The STEM Starter Bundle: Robotic & Curiosity Kits in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The STEM Starter Bundle comes with both Robotic Kit and a Curiosity Kit. Robotic Kit is a Lego-compatible STEM toy that develops kids’ natural creativity and curiosity with design and technology. On the other hand, the Curiosity kit is a STEM starter kit designed to teach children technological concepts of the 21st century. It helps to build interest in robotics simply and safely using electronic building blocks and craft materials. Robotic Kit Lego compatible STEM toy

Develops kid’s natural creativity & curiosity with design and technology

Grows creative confidence & transforms artistic visions into fun projects

Teaches problem-solving & increases attention span

For ages 5-8 Curiosity Kit Fosters creativity & sparks curiosity in learning

Increases attention span & improves motor skills using constructive play

Teaches problem-solving skills & develops analytical thinking perspective

Transforms passive learning to active learning process

For ages 7-10

Specs Materials: electronic modules, arts & crafts

Robotic kit Easy to build Safe to play Compatible with Lego Includes a guidebook For ages 5-8

Curiosity kit No welding required Covers 15 pilot DIY experiments Extensible for coding For ages 7-10

Includes Robotic Kit Fan Header Foam Benham’s Top Small Plate Paint Confetti Paper Fan Filter Foam Ring Sticky Putty Rubber Bands Pasteur Pipette Vacuum Paper Marker Pens Washable Black Pen Drinking Straw Round Foam Thaumatrope Papers Thaumatrope Foam Color Wheel Newton Disc Benham’s Top Thaumatrope Plate Filter Paper Big Plate Round Paper

Curiosity Kit Flashlight Cardboard Smarthat Body Cardboard Smarthat Base Cardboard Projection Cards Morse Code Foam Rectangle Foam Straw Popsicle Sticks Sticky Putty Smart Pet Feeder Cardboard Smart Security Cardboard Foam Slot Door Alarm Cardboard Visitor at the Door Cardboard Smart Lock Cards Morse Code Cardboard Dolphin Patterned Lambshade Smart Lock Box



