Reminder: Save 33% on the Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN Cybersecurity Hardware

The Deeper Connect Nano is the next-generation iteration of Deeper Connect Mini with the same great features as the Mini but in a more portable package. This decentralized VPN and firewall solution works even without a subscription. You only have to pay once, and you’re good to enjoy the service forever. It is serverless and distributed. User data will no longer be logged, leaked, hacked, or even subpoenaed. This cybersecurity hardware has a 7-layer firewall that secures your entire home or business network. It blocks ads, trackers while monitoring web traffic. It even filters NSFW and NSFC on all internet devices.
Successfully funded on Indiegogo!
- Plug-and-Play Design: Gain access to a free, secure, & private internet
- Decentralized Private Network: Device serves as client & server and IP address automatically changes based on routing rules
- Democratic Internet: Ensures net neutrality
- High-Speed Internet Connection: Browse & stream online without bottlenecks
- Smart Routing: Better than split tunneling; automatically change IP address based on the user’s viewing content
- Intuitive Dashboard UI: Allows visualization of all online activities happening on the network
- Web Filter: Effective block ads, trackers & malware across the entire network
- Parental Control: Ensures kids are not exposed to adult or violent content
- Seamless Connectivity: Bypass any region-constricted content
Specs
- Dimensions: 2.48″ x 2.40″ x 0.94″
- Security: Layer 7 Firewall
- Decentralized private network
- Privacy protection
- Plug-and-play design
- Democratic internet
- High-speed internet connection
- Smart routing
- Secure getaway
- Web filter
- Parental control
- Seamless connectivity
- Low-energy consumption
- High-performance
- Minimalist design
- Manufacturer’s 1-year warranty
Includes
- Deeper Connect Nano Decentralized VPN Cybersecurity Hardware
- Ethernet Cable
- Power Adapter
- User Manual
