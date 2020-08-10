Relieve back and neck pain with isoSpine

If you suffer from back or neck pain you may be interested in a new devices called the isoSpine and isoNeck.Launched via the Indiegogo crowdfunding website this month, devices have been created to stimulate major points of your neck and spine to help ease and relieve neck and back pain. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about their unique design and how they can be used to remove any discomfort you may have.

Early bird pledges are available from $69 offering a 40% saving off the recommended retail price, with worldwide shipping expected to take place during November 2020.

“isoSpine and isoNeck will relax the excruciating tension in muscles and help stretch your back and neck. This traction device can also help restore your back and neck’s condition by strengthening the muscles around the neck and spine that are crucial for providing overall support for your upper body.”

“The alignment of the protruded pins perfectly match the trigger points used in Thai massage. These pins can deliver stimulating pressure deep down into the inner layer of muscles by utilizing the user’s natural body weight and gravity. The line where a cylindrical foam roller contacts the human body is mostly flat. Unlike average foam rollers, our IsoSpine is designed to perfectly fit any individual’s spine and has pins that match trigger points 1 to 1.

EVA foam, the material used to make foam rollers, is too soft to deliver energy deep down the muscles. However, the special material used for IsoSpine penetrates through each layer of muscle to reopen your energy channels and reinvigorate the muscles with the appropriate level of hardness.”

Source : Indiegogo

