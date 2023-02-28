Refresh your eyes with the eyeSpa Spa Massager

If you are looking for an easy way to refresh your eyes after a hard day in the office or city, you might be interested in a new Spa Massager specifically designed for eyes and aptly named the eyeSpa. Launched via Kickstarter the eyeSpa project has successfully raised over $165,000 thanks to over 2,000 backers and is now entering its final few days. So do not delay if you would like to take advantage of early bird pricing.

“The ultimate hot spa & ice massage mask for you. Instantly heats up to 114°F (46°C) or cools down to 59°F (15°C) in seconds, it provides you immediate relaxation and skin care every day. With special vibration and cushioning technology, eyeSpa revolutionizes facial massage at your home. Combined with a quiet vaporizer that adds moisture to the skin, it will restore your eyes and skin in just 10 minutes. Enjoy both heat and cool treatment cycles designed by professionals to relieve your skin, stress and mood to prepare for the next day!”

Refresh your eyes

“Most people get their first impression of you by looking at your face. This is why your face, especially the T-Zone, is worth caring for. eyeSpa is the first massage mask that provides both moisturizing hot spa as well as ice massage. With our advanced heating and cooling tech, eyeSpa can warm up to 114°F (46°C) or cool down to 59°F (15°C) within just seconds.”

Assuming that the eyeSpa funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the eyeSpa refresh your eyes project review the promotional video below. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the ingenious project from roughly $79 or £66 (depending on current exchange rates).

“ICHS, aka Instant Cooling & Heating System, is what we call our thermal conductive system. Using premium stainless steel with high thermal conductivity and reflectivity, the system controls the temperature accurately and precisely. By efficiently dissipating heat, quick yet comfortable cooling and heating come immediately with the push of a button! You can adjust the temperature within just seconds. You can use it instantly and no pre-running is needed.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the refresh your eyes, jump over to the official eyeSpa crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





